April 8, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

April 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Amelia M. Campbell
Linda D. Hartley
Charles W. Callahan, III
Emily B. Weeks
Suzanne E. Ward
Hill Ward Henderson
Client Advisories

2020 Estate Planning Advisory Memorandum

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

On December 20, 2019, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (“SECURE Act”) was signed into law. This new legislation significantly changed the estate planning landscape for retirement benefits, effective January 1, 2020. Highlights of changes from the SECURE Act are outlined below. In addition, the just-enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) has introduced changes to the rules relating to retirement plans.

Some of the key highlights of the SECURE Act are:

Elimination of the “Stretch” IRA. Prior to the SECURE Act, beneficiaries were generally allowed to stretch out the tax-deferral advantages of the plan by taking distributions over the beneficiary’s life expectancy. Under the SECURE Act, all funds in an inherited IRA must be distributed to the beneficiary within ten years of the original IRA owner’s death. Exceptions to the 10-year rule are allowed for distributions to surviving spouses, minor children of the participant, disabled and chronically ill beneficiaries, and beneficiaries less than 10 years younger than the participant.

As a result of the SECURE Act, your estate plan may not operate the way it was intended. For those who leave their retirement plans outright to individuals, this means the benefits will be required to be distributed to the beneficiary in 10 years rather than the beneficiary’s life expectancy. This may cause the beneficiary to pay taxes sooner than expected. The new law also has a significant impact on trusts named as beneficiaries. Trusts commonly used as beneficiaries are conduit trusts and accumulation trusts. For trusts structured as conduit trusts, all of the retirement plan benefits will generally be required to be distributed to the trust, and then to the beneficiary, within 10 years. For trusts structured as accumulation trusts, all the retirement plan benefits will generally be required to be distributed to the trust within 10 years; however, this type of trust allows the trustee to accumulate the benefits or distribute them to the beneficiary as the trustee deems best.

Required Minimum Distributions Begin At Age 72. Upon reaching a certain age, individuals are required to withdraw a required minimum distribution (“RMD”) from their retirement accounts. The SECURE Act has changed that age from 70 ½ to 72 in order to allow individuals’ accounts more time to grow.

No Maximum Age Limit for IRA Contributions. The SECURE Act eliminated the maximum age limit for contributing to a traditional IRA. Previously, once an individual reached 70 ½, he or she was prohibited from contributing to a traditional IRA. Now, as long as an individual is working, he or she may continue to contribute to the IRA.\

In light of the SECURE Act’s significant changes to longstanding retirement distribution rules, it may be time to reconsider beneficiary designations and related estate planning, especially if trusts have been named as the beneficiary of your retirement plan, 401k, or IRA.

Some of the key highlights of the CARES Act are:

Required Minimum Distributions Waived for 2020. The CARES Act waives the RMD rules for 2020 with respect to RMDs made from IRAs and qualified employer retirement plans (other than cash balance and other defined benefit plans).

Coronavirus-Related Distributions. The 10% excise tax imposed on early distributions from a retirement plan is not imposed on coronavirus-related distributions of up to $100,000 in 2020. An individual must satisfy certain requirements in order to qualify for coronavirus-related distributions. A taxpayer may elect to pay income taxes on a coronavirus-related distribution over a three-year period, or taxpayers may avoid income recognition by repaying the distribution to the retirement plan within three years of receipt.

Retirement Plan Loans. A retirement plan participant who qualifies for a coronavirus-related distribution may borrow up to the lesser of $100,000 and 100% of his or her vested plan benefits (this is increased from the lesser of $50,000 and 50% of his or her vested plan benefits). For participant loans that were in effect as of March 27, 2020, where the participant qualifies for a coronavirus-related distribution, the loan repayment due date is delayed for one year.

Contribution Deadline Extended. The deadline for making contributions to an IRA is extended to July 15, 2020.

© 2007-2020 Hill Ward Henderson, All Rights Reserved

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Amelia Campbell Estates Attorney Hill Ward Henderson Law FIrm
Amelia M. Campbell
Shareholder

Amelia is a Shareholder in the firm’s Trusts & Estates Group.  Her practice concentration includes estate planning, estate and trust administration, and business succession planning.  She counsels clients on a wide range of financial issues involving federal taxation, preservation of wealth, family limited partnerships, insurance planning, charitable planning and estate planning considerations that affect closely-held businesses.

Active in both professional activities and the community, Amelia is a member of the Real Property and Probate Law Section of...

amelia.campbell@hwhlaw.com
813.227.8456
www.hwhlaw.com
Linda D. Hartley
Linda D. Hartley Trusts & Estates Litigation Hill Ward Henderson
Shareholder

Linda is a Shareholder in the firm's Trusts & Estates Group, and a Co-Chair of the firm's Taxation Group. Her practice is primarily devoted to estate planning, probate, trust administration, and post-mortem tax planning. Linda also supports the firm’s Probate, Trusts & Estates Litigation Group.

Linda enjoys working with families to achieve a variety of estate planning objectives, including succession planning for closely-held businesses, charitable planned giving, life insurance planning, planning for families with young children, and asset protection planning. Linda also works with family members and professional fiduciaries through the probate and trust administration process after a death and the related post-mortem tax issues. Her clients include several regional and national banking establishments.

Linda is active in both professional activities and the community. She is a member of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Hillsborough County and Florida Bar Associations. She is a past President of the Tampa Bay Estate Planning Council and served as a Trustee on the Board of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.

linda.hartley@hwhlaw.com
813.227.8485
www.hwhlaw.com
www.hwhlaw.com/resource-center/blog
Charles W. Callahan, III
Charles W. Callahan, III Trusts & Estates Hill Ward Henderson
Shareholder

Chad is a Shareholder and Chair of the firm's Trusts and Estates Group. As a Board Certified Wills, Trusts & Estates Attorney, his practice is primarily devoted to estate planning, estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer, tax planning, business succession planning, charitable planning, tax controversy matters against the Internal Revenue Service and matters involving the administration of trusts and estates.

Chad enjoys working with families to achieve their various estate planning objectives including succession planning closely-held businesses,...

chad.callahan@hwhlaw.com
813.227.8401
www.hwhlaw.com
www.hwhlaw.com/resource-center/blog
Emily B. Weeks
Emily B. Weeks Trusts & Estates Hill Ward Henderson
Associate

Emily is an Associate in the firm's Trusts & Estates Group. Her practice primarily involves estate planning, tax planning, the administration of trusts and estates, and business succession planning. Emily is a graduate of the Florida Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Prior to joining the firm, Emily worked at Ernst & Young, LLP where she advised high net worth individuals on income tax, gift tax, and estate tax planning. 

Outside of the office, Emily enjoys spending time with her husband and her...

emily.weeks@hwhlaw.com
813.227.8437
www.hwhlaw.com
www.hwhlaw.com/resource-center/blog
Suzanne E. Ward
Suzanne E. Ward Trusts & Estates Hill Ward Henderson
Associate

Suzie is an associate in the firm’s Trusts & Estates group. Her practice primarily involves estate planning, tax planning, business succession planning, estate and trust administration; preparation of essential estate planning documents and advising clients on relevant tax-related issues. Suzie works with families to achieve a variety of estate planning objectives, including charitable planned giving, planning for families with young children, life insurance planning, succession planning for closely-held businesses. She represents fiduciaries in the administration of trusts and estates...

suzie.ward@hwhlaw.com
813-222-3157
www.hwhlaw.com
www.hwhlaw.com/resource-center/blog