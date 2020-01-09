7 Hot Health Care Industry Sectors for Investment, Growth & Consolidation in 2020

Mark E. Lutes is the Chair of the firm’s Board of Directors and a Member of the firm’s Health Care and Life Sciences practice. Based in Washington, DC, he has practiced with the firm for more than three decades. Prior to that, he was a legislative adviser to the Federal Trade Commission. He also offers strategic counsel in health policy and on reimbursement strategy through the firm's affiliates EBG Advisors, Inc., and National Health Advisors, LLC.

Mr. Lutes is a leader in the firm's representation of private equity and financial services firms with health care companies in their portfolios. He routinely deploys multidisciplinary teams of attorneys, reimbursement specialists, engineers, and scientists to assess the reimbursement, FDA and other domestic and international regulatory approvals, fraud and abuse compliance, CMS and legislative landscapes and other issues impacting proposed client investments in health care companies. Mr. Lutes combines experience with the corporate aspects of transactions with his deep experience in health care compliance issues to provide clients with practical advice in the negotiation of warranty and indemnification issues and in assessing risk factors in health and life science deals. He has advised on the largest transactions in the health care market including services, pharmaceutical and device companies.