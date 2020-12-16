December 16, 2020

December 15, 2020

December 14, 2020

Ankur J. Goel
Kate McDonald
McDermott Will & Emery
After the Curve Podcast
After the Curve: Focus on Health Insurance and Coverage [PODCAST]

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

COVID-19 has catalyzed significant changes in the patterns of healthcare delivery, with the potential for long lasting effects on payors as a result. In this episode of the After the Curve podcast, we discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic may shift the healthcare coverage and payment landscape as well as how it may boost integration among payors and providers. McDermott’s Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Tullio is joined by Kate McDonald and Ankur Goel to discuss relevant topics for both payors and the healthcare industry.

Ankur J. Goel
Ankur J. Goel is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Washington, D.C. office. 

Ankur has experience in both government and the private sector, where he has assisted clients to successfully navigate significant litigation and enforcement matters.

Kate McDonald
Kate McDonald
Kate McDonald is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Washington, D.C., office.  She is a member of the Health Industry Advisory Practice Group. 

