AmeriTrust Warns Customers of December Data Breach

Thursday, April 29, 2021

The personal loan information of certain #AmeriFirst Financial, Inc., customers have been compromised, according to the bank’s “data security incident” notification. AmeriFirst said it discovered the breach on April 12, 2021, which infiltrated the bank’s data storage from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2020.

“While we have no reason to believe that your personal information has been misused, we are notifying you so that you have the information and tools necessary to help detect and prevent any misuse of your personal information,” according to the notice from the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Bowlby. A forensic investigation is underway.

A $79 million institution with branches in California, Arizona, and Utah, AmeriFirst said the information stolen includes:

first and last names;

dates of birth;

Social Security numbers;

bank account numbers;

tax identification numbers;

Internal Revenue Services numbers;

driver’s licenses;

passport numbers;

and other government-issued identification cards and numbers.

The lender is providing customers credit monitoring, fraud consultation, identity theft restoration, and other services. Concerned customers may contact AmeriFirst at 1-855-916-6196.