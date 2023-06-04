ANOTHER ONE: Wolf Takes Down Citrix in TCPA Class Settlement Worth $2.75MM

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Well another ~$1MM in attorneys fees was just awarded to the Wolf and a cohort of plaintiff’s lawyers who hunted down Citrix and netted a $2.75MM TCPA class action settlement.

That explains why the guy was in a good mood yesterday. Ha.

The Wolf explains who to stay off his radar.

In Boger v. Citrix 2023 WL 3763974 (D. Md. 06/01/2023) the court granted final approval to the deal that arose out of calls to numbers on the national DNC.

The class was: all persons or entities within the United States to whom Defendant or a third party acting on its behalf: (a) made one or more telephone calls to their cellular telephone number; (b) made two or more telephone calls while the call recipient’s number was on the National Do Not Call Registry; and/or (c) made one or more calls after asking Defendant or a third party acting on Defendant’s behalf to stop calling

There were 526,544 class members here–which makes sense a very good settlement for Citrix and just $5.22 a class member! Nice job guys.

The class ended up with a claims rate of about 6%. Claiming class members will receive $44.14 each.

And the Plaintiff’s lawyers? $916,666.67 in fees plus $60k in expenses.

So it goes…