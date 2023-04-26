Behind the Scenes of US Banking: Regulators, Challenges and the Future, Part I

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

In the first of a two-part episode of The Bracewell Sidebar, host Matthew Nielsen is joined by guests Will Anderson and Bob Clarke to discuss recent bank failures, including SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank.

They look at the role of the US Comptroller of the Currency and the banking crisis of the late 1980s and early 1990s. They also explore different types of banks and the multiple regulators overseeing them.

The episode highlights the importance of community banks in serving small communities and providing essential services and support to small businesses, despite their struggle to compete with larger banks in terms of technology. Consolidation among community banks has been an ongoing trend due to various factors, such as technology, management succession, and liquidity. Community banks play a vital role in providing loans to small and mid-sized businesses and maintaining personal banking relationships, which are essential for driving the US economy.