April 26, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 116
56

Matthew G. Nielsen
William S. Anderson

Bracewell LLP
Behind the Scenes of US Banking: Regulators, Challenges and the Future, Part I

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

In the first of a two-part episode of The Bracewell Sidebar, host Matthew Nielsen is joined by guests Will Anderson and Bob Clarke to discuss recent bank failures, including SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank.

They look at the role of the US Comptroller of the Currency and the banking crisis of the late 1980s and early 1990s. They also explore different types of banks and the multiple regulators overseeing them.

The episode highlights the importance of community banks in serving small communities and providing essential services and support to small businesses, despite their struggle to compete with larger banks in terms of technology. Consolidation among community banks has been an ongoing trend due to various factors, such as technology, management succession, and liquidity. Community banks play a vital role in providing loans to small and mid-sized businesses and maintaining personal banking relationships, which are essential for driving the US economy.

 

© 2023 Bracewell LLP National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 116
Matthew G. Nielsen
Partner

Matthew Nielsen has over 17 years of experience defending corporations, corporate executives and employees, and securities industry professionals in civil and criminal investigations, as well as securities investigations and litigation. He represents US and international clients on matters related to federal and state securities laws, US export controls and sanctions laws and regulations, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, whistleblower complaints, accounting fraud and healthcare fraud.

He regularly practices before state and federal regulatory and law enforcement...

[email protected]
214 758 1039
bracewell.com/
William S. Anderson
Partner

Will Anderson focuses on capital markets transactions, liability management, SEC compliance and disclosure matters and mergers and acquisitions.  He also regularly advises Boards of Directors and Special Committees on fiduciary duties, corporate governance and other matters.

Will has represented issuers and underwriters in well over 100 securities offerings that have collectively raised more than $30 billion.  His experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings and high yield and investment grade debt offerings.  He...

[email protected]
713-221-1122
www.bracewell.com