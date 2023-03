Tonya M. Esposito focuses her practice on a variety of consumer issues, including financial services, antitrust, and marketing and advertising. She has considerable experience representing clients in private litigation, as well as in government investigations brought by state attorneys general, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

With deep experience representing a variety of financial institutions in both litigation...