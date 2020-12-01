BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Senate Confirms Two New FERC Commissioners

Ruta Skučas counsels her clients on energy issues, focusing primarily on electric and natural gas matters, before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), state and federal entities, including federal courts and state public utility commissions. Her clients range from financial institutions and power marketers to traditional utilities.

Ruta's clients benefit from her years of experience working at FERC. Following graduation from law school, she served as law clerk to several FERC Administrative...