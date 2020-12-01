December 1, 2020

Volume X, Number 336

 

Article By
Kayla J. Grant
Valerie L. Green
Andrew O. Kaplan
Randall S. Rich
Ruta Kalvaitis Skučas
Maeve C. Tibbetts
Pierce Atwood LLP
BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Senate Confirms Two New FERC Commissioners

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

On the evening of November 30, the U.S. Senate confirmed Allison Clements and Mark Christie to be FERC Commissioners by a voice vote. Mark Christie, a Republican, is the current Chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, and was confirmed to a term that ends in 2025. Allison Clements, a Democrat, is a policy consultant for The Energy Foundation, and was confirmed to a term that ends in 2024. We expect both to be sworn in and seated by the December open meeting, though it is unlikely that they will cast votes at that meeting.

©2020 Pierce Atwood LLP.
