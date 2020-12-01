BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Senate Confirms Two New FERC Commissioners
On the evening of November 30, the U.S. Senate confirmed Allison Clements and Mark Christie to be FERC Commissioners by a voice vote. Mark Christie, a Republican, is the current Chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, and was confirmed to a term that ends in 2025. Allison Clements, a Democrat, is a policy consultant for The Energy Foundation, and was confirmed to a term that ends in 2024. We expect both to be sworn in and seated by the December open meeting, though it is unlikely that they will cast votes at that meeting.