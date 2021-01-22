BREAKING: President Biden Continues NLRB Shake-Up By Firing Acting NLRB GC

Friday, January 22, 2021

One day after a standoff between President Biden and NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb resulted in his unprecedented termination, President Biden fired the NLRB’s second-ranked attorney, NLRB Deputy General Counsel Alice Stock, according to a Bloomberg report. Stock would have served as Acting NLRB General Counsel after Robb’s termination on January 20th. As of this posting, it is not clear who will be appointed to serve as Acting General Counsel. The Senate must confirm any appointee by President Biden to serve as the NLRB General Counsel.

The first couple of days of the Biden Administration have been extremely active as it relates to the NLRB, and we will continue to keep you posted!