January 22, 2021

Volume XI, Number 22

 

January 22, 2021

January 21, 2021

January 20, 2021

January 19, 2021

Mark Theodore
Michael J. Lebowich
Joshua S. Fox
Samantha Shear
Heylee S. Bernstein
Proskauer Rose LLP
Labor Relations Update
BREAKING: President Biden Continues NLRB Shake-Up By Firing Acting NLRB GC

Friday, January 22, 2021

One day after a standoff between President Biden and NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb resulted in his unprecedented termination, President Biden fired the NLRB’s second-ranked attorney, NLRB Deputy General Counsel Alice Stock, according to a Bloomberg report.  Stock would have served as Acting NLRB General Counsel after Robb’s termination on January 20th.  As of this posting, it is not clear who will be appointed to serve as Acting General Counsel.  The Senate must confirm any appointee by President Biden to serve as the NLRB General Counsel.

The first couple of days of the Biden Administration have been extremely active as it relates to the NLRB, and we will continue to keep you posted!

© 2020 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 22
