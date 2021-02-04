February 4, 2021

Volume XI, Number 35

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 04, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 03, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 02, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Carl J. Fleming
Elle Hayes
McDermott Will & Emery
Energy & Commodities Law
Advertisement

Buttigieg Confirmation Signals Increased Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure and Electric Vehicles

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Today, Pete Buttigieg was sworn in as secretary of transportation after his nomination passed the US Senate 86-13. His confirmation means a likely boon for investment in US infrastructure, particularly for those investing in renewable energy infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure and electric vehicles. In an email distributed to his staff today, he advised them that “…we will break new ground: in ensuring that our economy recovers and rebuilds, in rising to the climate challenge and in making sure transportation is an engine for equity in this country.”

US President Joe Biden has made similar pledges about infrastructure. Last week he signed an Executive Order that took bold steps to combat the climate crisis both at home and throughout the world, creating a number of opportunities for developers, lenders and investors in the renewable energy space.

Buttigieg’s confirmation is noteworthy since it is another concrete step by the Biden-Harris administration to implement its climate change agenda. For instance, the Biden-Harris administration has committed to replacing all government cars and trucks, including the fleet of United States Postal Service vehicles, with clean zero-emission electric vehicles. This would require replacing more than 645,000 vehicles, which reflects the most recent amount of government vehicles reported by the General Services Administration in 2019.

Buttigieg will now be responsible for overseeing the nation’s transportation system and creating safer roadways. The 86-13 vote signals that rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure will receive cross-party support. Buttigieg’s former experience as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will likely aid him in impacting the local levels.

Advertisement
© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 35
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Carl J. Fleming
Partner

Carl J. Fleming focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, project development and project finance, predominately in the renewable energy industry. He leads energy, infrastructure and PPP transactions throughout the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. Carl represents private equity investors, Fortune 500 companies, foreign governments, and a broad range of leading renewable energy developers and sponsors.

Carl provides legal and commercial advice for the development, construction, operation, purchase and sale, and financing of projects and infrastructure, including...

cfleming@mwe.com
202 756 8917
www.mwe.com/people/fleming-carl-j/
Elle Hayes
Elle Hayes Corporate Attorney McDermott Will & Emery Miami, FL
Associate

Elle Hayes focuses her practice on general corporate matters and transactions.

While in law school, Elle was assistant communications editor for the Journal of Technology Law & Policy. She also served as a student volunteer coordinator with Southern Legal Counsel, where she organized events to assist homeless and low-income individuals obtain legal advice, and interned with Chief Judge Joseph Farina of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.

lhayes@mwe.com
305-329-4492
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights/
Advertisement
Advertisement