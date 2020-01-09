California Attorney General Issues CCPA Advisory

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

On Jan. 6, the California attorney general (AG) issued an advisory on the CCPA, advising CA consumers of their data privacy rights, how to exercise those rights, and of their private right of action for breaches. The advisory notes that consumers were able to begin exercising the rights on Jan. 1, 2020, and that consumer complaints can be reported to oag.ca.gov/report or by calling (800) 952-5225. The AG explains that all organizations are not subject to the CCPA, and describes the businesses within scope. Lastly, the advisory notes that data brokers are required to register with the AG, pay a registration fee, and provide certain information regarding their data collection practices.