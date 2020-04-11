CFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on April 14

Friday, April 10, 2020

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold an open meeting on April 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (ET) to consider several proposed amendments to its rules, including: (1) proposed amendments to the CFTC’s Part 190 bankruptcy regulations; (2) compliance requirements for commodity pool operators on Form CPO-PQR; and (3) proposed amendments to the CFTC’s Part 50 rules addressing clearing requirements for central banks, sovereigns, international financial institutions, bank holding companies and community development financial institutions.

The CFTC will also consider adopting final rule amendments relating to: (1) Part 23 of its rules governing margin requirements for the European Stability Mechanism; and (2) Part 160 of its rules governing consumer financial information privacy. Furthermore, the CFTC will address administration of CFTC rulemaking comment periods. This meeting was originally scheduled to take place on March 31.

The meeting is open to the public via a live, audio-only feed. The meeting will take place via conference call because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information, including listening instructions, is available here.