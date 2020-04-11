April 11, 2020

 

April 11, 2020

April 10, 2020

April 09, 2020

Kevin M. Foley
Elizabeth Organ
CFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on April 14

Friday, April 10, 2020

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold an open meeting on April 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (ET) to consider several proposed amendments to its rules, including: (1) proposed amendments to the CFTC’s Part 190 bankruptcy regulations; (2) compliance requirements for commodity pool operators on Form CPO-PQR; and (3) proposed amendments to the CFTC’s Part 50 rules addressing clearing requirements for central banks, sovereigns, international financial institutions, bank holding companies and community development financial institutions.

The CFTC will also consider adopting final rule amendments relating to: (1) Part 23 of its rules governing margin requirements for the European Stability Mechanism; and (2) Part 160 of its rules governing consumer financial information privacy. Furthermore, the CFTC will address administration of CFTC rulemaking comment periods.  This meeting was originally scheduled to take place on March 31.

The meeting is open to the public via a live, audio-only feed. The meeting will take place via conference call because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information, including listening instructions, is available here.

Kevin M. Foley
Kevin M. Foley
Partner

Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments. His clients include futures commission merchants, derivatives clearing organizations, designated contract markets, foreign boards of trade and an industry trade association.

Elizabeth Organ
Associate

Elizabeth Organ represents clients across the financial services industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance and advice. Liz's background positions her to provide valuable legal counsel on transactional and regulatory matters relating to commodities and derivatives, investment management, and cryptoassets and distributed ledger products.

Helping clients address complex regulatory and legal challenges

Liz assists clients with a range of financial services regulatory matters, collaborating with legal staff, business executives and regulators alike to pursue favorable results for clients. She takes a pragmatic approach toward the provision of legal advice and seeks to address issues from multiple perspectives, including commercial considerations.

Liz holds a certification in Financial Risk Management (FRM) from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). As such, she has a deep, risk-management based understanding of the products and tools used by the financial services firms she advises.

Prior to joining Katten, Liz was an associate in the Financial Industry practice of a major international law firm, where her focus was on regulatory and transactional matters involving investment advisers, asset managers, and banks and other financial institutions.

While in law school, Liz served as an intern in the Division of Enforcement of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and in the Office of the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Prior to law school, she worked as a research analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and as a risk analyst at Energy Future Holdings.

