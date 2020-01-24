CFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on January 30

Friday, January 24, 2020

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold an open meeting on January 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET, to discuss a proposed rule regarding position limits for derivatives. The meeting will resume at 1:30 p.m. to consider another proposed rule on amendments to codify current no-action relief regarding swap execution facility (SEF) and real-time reporting requirements.

The meeting is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as via live webcast and conference call.

More information, including viewing and listening instructions, is available here.