February 5, 2020

 

February 05, 2020

February 04, 2020

February 03, 2020

Article By
Sheila Madhani
McDermott Will & Emery
Payment Innovation Resource Center

CMS Releases HCPCS Codes for Certain Outpatient Services Requiring Prior Authorization

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the list of hospital outpatient department services and the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) billing codes that will require prior authorization provided after July 1, 2020. The list of services includes:

  • Blepharoplasty

  • Botulinum toxin injections

  • Panniculectomy

  • Rhinoplasty

  • Vein ablation

This published list of outpatient services that will require prior authorization comes from the CY 2020 Outpatient Prospective Payment System Final Rule in which CMS identified these services as potentially improperly billed services. The Administration believes this new prior authorization process will control the number of unnecessary services, saving the Medicare program money.

CMS announced it will continue to release operational information about the new prior authorization process, including how physicians can become exempt from the process. Additional information will be announced on the new CMS Prior Authorization for Certain Hospital Outpatient Department (OPD) Services website.

