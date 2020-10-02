October 2, 2020

Volume X, Number 276

 

October 02, 2020

October 01, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 29, 2020

Article By
Mary L. Will
Jill A. Zender
Faegre Drinker
Labor Sphere

Colorado Employers: Prepare to Comply With Equal Pay for Equal Work Act Taking Effect January 1, 2021

Friday, October 2, 2020

Colorado employers should prepare to comply with the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEWA), which will become law in the state on January 1, 2021. The new law will prohibit employment discrimination on the basis of sex, which includes gender identity, or sex in combination with another protected status, by paying employees of different sexes differently for substantially similar work.

The EPEWA includes new employer notice and record-keeping requirements, along with prohibitions regarding applicant wage history. Among these new requirements and prohibitions, the EPEWA will:

  • Prevent employers from seeking the wage rate history of job applicants or relying on a prior wage rate to determine a current wage rate
  • Prohibit discriminating or retaliating against a job applicant for failing to disclose their wage rate history
  • Make it illegal for employers to prohibit employees from disclosing their wage information
  • Require employers to announce to all employees employment advancement opportunities and job openings and the pay range for the job openings
  • Require employers to maintain records of job descriptions and wage rate histories for each employee while employed and for two years after employment ends

There are exceptions to the prohibition against a wage differential between sexes if the employer can show the wage differential is not based on wage history and is based on one or more of the following factors, so long as the factors are reasonably applied and account for the entire wage rate:

  • A seniority system
  • A merit system
  • A system that measures earnings by production quantity or quality
  • The geographic location where the work is performed
  • Education, training or experience if they’re reasonably related to the work in question
  • Travel, if the travel is a regular and necessary condition of the work performed

Employees alleging a violation of the EPEWA may file a complaint with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment or file a private civil lawsuit. Employees can recover back wages, liquidated damages and attorneys’ fees, and penalties may be imposed against employers who fail to comply with the new law.

However, employers who can demonstrate that the act or omission giving rise to a violation of the EPEWA was in good faith and that they had reasonable grounds for believing they were in compliance with the law will not be subject to a liquidated damages award. Specifically, the EPEWA provides that “a thorough and comprehensive pay audit” of an employer’s workforce conducted within the two prior years, “with the specific goal of identifying and remedying unlawful pay disparities,” can be considered in determining whether an employer acted in good faith.

In order to ensure compliance with the new law when it takes effect on January 1, 2021, Colorado employers should, at a minimum:

  • Conduct internal pay equity audits and remedy any discrepancies
  • Review and revise job descriptions as necessary
  • Review and ensure all employee pay records are in order
  • Train supervisory and hiring personnel regarding the requirements and prohibitions of the EPEWA

The EPEWA can be read in its entirety here.

 

Mary L. Will
Mary L. Will
Partner

Mary Will is professional responsibility counsel to Faegre Baker Daniels. In that capacity, she advises Faegre Baker Daniels and its lawyers regarding conflicts of interest, ethics and other legal matters. Mary also advises employers on employment laws and workplace actions.

Compliance, Training and Transactions

Mary works closely with FaegreBD’s corporate lawyers on the employment...

mary.will@faegredrinker.com
303 607 3771
www.faegredrinker.com
Jill A. Zender
Jill A. Zender
Counsel

An employment lawyer, Jill Zender counsels employers on legal and regulatory compliance and defends them in state and federal agency claims, as well as in litigation.

Employment Lawyer

Jill advises clients on a wide array of employment law issues, conducts training and workplace investigations, and prepares various types of employment documents, including:

  • Employment agreements
  • Employee policy manuals
  • Non-compete and non-disclosure agreements

In connection with employment litigation, she represents employers in mediations, arbitrations, trials and appeals.

Business Litigator

Jill is experienced in business and civil litigation. She has defended professional liability and medical malpractice matters, and has handled tort litigation, insurance coverage and insurance defense litigation, product liability matters and environmental claims. Jill has represented clients in jury and bench trials, mediations, arbitrations and appeals.

Personal Interests

Jill enjoys hiking, skiing and reading.

jill.zender@faegredrinker.com
303-607-3739
www.faegredrinker.com/en