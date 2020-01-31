Comments on Chapter 14: Recall Plan of FDA’s Draft Guidance on Human HARPC Rule Due February 4
As previously reported on this blog, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been issuing guidance chapters on compliance with its Final Rule for Preventive Controls for Human Food on an ongoing basis.
On October 4, 2019 FDA announced the availability of Chapter 14: Recall Plan of FDA’s Draft Guidance for Industry: Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Human Food. The purpose of Chapter 14 is to help establish and implement a written recall plan. The chapter includes the requirements for a recall plan, resources to assist in the preparation of a recall plan, and steps for recalling products. It further discusses procedure for assigning responsibility to staff performing recall actions and the procedures for notifying FDA.
The deadline for submitting comments on Chapter 14 is this Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Comments may be submitted here.