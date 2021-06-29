June 29, 2021

June 28, 2021

Article By
Avigail Kifer
Cornerstone Research
Cornerstone Research Connects
Cornerstone Research Experts in Focus: Lesley Chiou [VIDEO]

Monday, June 28, 2021

Lesley Chiou, professor of economics at Occidental College, is an expert on the economics of the internet. In this video, she discusses two-sided platforms and their impact on competition in the digital space. Key topics include:

  • Characteristics of two-sided platforms

  • Platform interactions with complementary products

  • Consumer search and platform competition

Professor Chiou addresses the antitrust, privacy, and copyright implications of search engine and social media business practices. She focuses on consumer behavior, firm competition, and implications for government regulation of online markets. In these contexts, she has addressed vertical integration in search markets, content aggregation by platforms, the use of trademarks in online search, and the effects of digital advertising on consumer behavior.

Copyright ©2021 Cornerstone ResearchNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 179
TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Avigail Kifer Senior Manager Cornerstone Research
Avigail Kifer
Senior Manager

Avigail Kifer applies her expertise in industrial organization economics and quantitative marketing to matters involving antitrust and competition, healthcare, merger review, and intellectual property. Dr. Kifer works with attorneys and experts on all phases of the litigation process, including deposition and trial. Her industry experience spans financial markets, high-tech, internet advertising, and life sciences. She has experience conducting statistical analysis of proprietary big data.

Antitrust and competition

...
akifer@cornerstone.com
212-605-5421
www.cornerstone.com/
