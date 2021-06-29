Cornerstone Research Experts in Focus: Lesley Chiou [VIDEO]
Lesley Chiou, professor of economics at Occidental College, is an expert on the economics of the internet. In this video, she discusses two-sided platforms and their impact on competition in the digital space. Key topics include:
Characteristics of two-sided platforms
Platform interactions with complementary products
Consumer search and platform competition
Professor Chiou addresses the antitrust, privacy, and copyright implications of search engine and social media business practices. She focuses on consumer behavior, firm competition, and implications for government regulation of online markets. In these contexts, she has addressed vertical integration in search markets, content aggregation by platforms, the use of trademarks in online search, and the effects of digital advertising on consumer behavior.