The Coronavirus: Best Practices to Mitigate Risks in the Workplace

Consider other long term considerations such as:

- Consider creating a plan that involves how to prepare for a pandemic, including how to deal with office closures to avoid business disruption. The CDC encourages employers to plan for a possible coronavirus outbreak and advises employers to ensure that their plan is flexible and well communicated to employees. A formal plan may help the employer to focus on necessary steps to prepare and ensure a single message regarding preparedness is communicated to employees.

- Recognize that there may be legal rights associated with an employee who has the virus or who is perceived to have the virus under federal, state and local disability and leave laws.

- If employees are represented by a union, consider whether there are any issues that need to be addressed with the employees’ bargaining representative and whether there are any provisions in the company’s collective bargaining agreements that may be affected.