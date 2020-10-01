Darren Black on The Future of Health Care: Health Care Delivery and Consolidation Trends in 2020 and Beyond [PODCAST]
This episode is part of a special podcast series discussing “The Future of Health Care: Health Care Delivery and Consolidation Trends in 2020 and Beyond.” Join attorney Gary Herschman as he speaks with Darren Black, Managing Director, Summit Partners, about how health care delivery will change in the years to come and how these changes will impact acquisition and development strategies and future consolidation trends moving forward.
Here’s a preview of some of what you’ll hear:
- “From everything we're seeing, there is absolutely a frenzied pace of deals coming to the market.” – Darren Black
- “There will be increased investment, I think, in the biopharma space because of [an] understanding of how important those businesses are to stopping the spread of disease globally.” – Darren Black
- “It could mean consolidation, joining a hospital, joining a mega group, or some of these specialty platforms. And it seems like a lot of them want to do it quickly because of the pandemic behind them, and the pandemic in front of them.” – Gary Herschman