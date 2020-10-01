Darren Black on The Future of Health Care: Health Care Delivery and Consolidation Trends in 2020 and Beyond [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 1, 2020

This episode is part of a special podcast series discussing “The Future of Health Care: Health Care Delivery and Consolidation Trends in 2020 and Beyond.” Join attorney Gary Herschman as he speaks with Darren Black, Managing Director, Summit Partners, about how health care delivery will change in the years to come and how these changes will impact acquisition and development strategies and future consolidation trends moving forward.

Here’s a preview of some of what you’ll hear: