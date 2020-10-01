October 1, 2020

Volume X, Number 275

 

Gary W. Herschman
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Darren Black on The Future of Health Care: Health Care Delivery and Consolidation Trends in 2020 and Beyond [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 1, 2020

This episode is part of a special podcast series discussing “The Future of Health Care: Health Care Delivery and Consolidation Trends in 2020 and Beyond.” Join attorney Gary Herschman as he speaks with Darren Black, Managing Director, Summit Partners, about how health care delivery will change in the years to come and how these changes will impact acquisition and development strategies and future consolidation trends moving forward.

Here’s a preview of some of what you’ll hear:

  • “From everything we're seeing, there is absolutely a frenzied pace of deals coming to the market.” – Darren Black
  • “There will be increased investment, I think, in the biopharma space because of [an] understanding of how important those businesses are to stopping the spread of disease globally.” – Darren Black
  • “It could mean consolidation, joining a hospital, joining a mega group, or some of these specialty platforms. And it seems like a lot of them want to do it quickly because of the pandemic behind them, and the pandemic in front of them.” – Gary Herschman

Gary Herschman, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Healthcare Attorney
Gary W. Herschman
Member

GARY W. HERSCHMAN is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Newark and New York offices of Epstein Becker Green. He also serves on Epstein Becker Green’s National Health Care and Life Sciences Steering Committee, and prior to joining the firm, Mr. Herschman was Co-Chair of the Health Care Practice Group of a large regional law firm. He is also a member of the firm's Board of Directors.

Mr. Herschman represents a diverse group of health care clients, including health systems, hospitals, nursing...

gherschman@ebglaw.com
973-639-5237
www.ebglaw.com