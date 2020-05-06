May 6, 2020

 

Article By
Katharine G. Shaw
Much Shelist, P.C.
DOL Issues New Model COBRA Notice

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

On May 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) issued a new model COBRA notice for plan sponsors to provide when participating employees lose health coverage. As the accompanying Frequently Asked Questions guidance explains, the DOL updated its model notice to include information that older workers, in particular, may find useful when deciding whether to elect Medicare or COBRA coverage.

The new model notice and FAQs are available on the DOL website.

Action Items: Employers that self-administer COBRA for their health plans should begin using the updated model notice as soon as possible. Employers that use outside COBRA administrators should check with their service providers to ensure they are aware of the new model notice.

