DOL Issues Proposed Rule on ESG Investing for ERISA Plans

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

On 23 June, the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) released a proposed rule, Financial Factors in Selecting Plan Investments (the Proposed Rule). EBSA has regulatory authority over retirement plans created under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). The Proposed Rule is designed to address concerns about the trend towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. Specifically, the DOL is concerned that ERISA plan fiduciaries may be “subordinating” investment returns in favor of nonpecuniary ESG objectives. The release was accompanied by an op-ed from Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, in which he describes the Proposed Rule as “remind[ing] plan providers that it is unlawful to sacrifice returns, or accept additional risk, through investments intended to promote a social or political end.”

The Proposed Rule can be traced, in part, to Executive Order 13868 (10 April 2019) (the Executive Order). Section 5 of the Executive Order, titled “Environment, Social, and Governance Issues; Proxy Firms; and Financing Energy Projects Through the United States Capital Markets,” directed the Secretary of Labor to review then-existing guidance from the DOL with respect to the “fiduciary responsibilities for proxy voting to determine whether any such guidance should be rescinded, replaced, or modified to ensure consistency with current law and policies that promote long-term growth and maximize return on ERISA plan assets.” At that time, two bulletins from the DOL had been issued in recent years that allowed ERISA plan fiduciaries to consider ESG factors: Interpretive Bulletin 2015-01 (IB 2015-01) and Field Assistance Bulletin 2018-01 (FAB 2018-01).

The Proposed Rule includes a synopsis of interpretive bulletins from 1994 to 2015 and describes them as using an “all things being equal” test when making investment decisions that consider ESG factors. IB 2015-01 allowed investments to be made in “economically targeted investments,” which are “selected for the economic benefits they create apart from their investment return to the employee benefit plan,” so long as the considered factors do not require fiduciaries to sacrifice returns or bear increased risks. FAB 2018-01 sought to clarify IB 2015-01 by noting that the ESG considerations permissible under IB 2015-01 are those “ordinarily collateral issues [that] are themselves appropriate economic considerations.” Secretary Scalia echoes this clarification in his op-ed by giving examples of ESG factors that would indicate poor investments. Accordingly, the Proposed Rule removes IB 2015-01 but codifies key elements.

In codifying parts of IB 2015-01, the Proposed Rule makes certain amendments to the regulations for “investment duties” of ERISA plan fiduciaries. First, language is added to codify that fiduciaries are required “to select investments and investment courses of action based on financial considerations relevant to the risk-adjusted economic value of a particular investment or investment course of action.” Second, fiduciaries cannot subordinate returns in favor of nonpecuniary goals. Third, fiduciaries will be required to consider alternative investments to meet plan goals and nonpecuniary factors can break a tie between two or more economically indistinguishable investment choices. Fourth, fiduciaries must document their analyses when such tiebreakers occur.

Upon publication in the Federal Register, the Proposed Rule will be open for public comment for 30 days. The Proposed Rule is currently scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on 30 June, which means comments would be due no later than 30 July.

