November 3, 2021

Volume XI, Number 307
November 02, 2021

November 01, 2021

October 31, 2021

Article By

Laura A. Mitchell

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog

EEO-1 Reporting Portal to Close November 15, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The EEOC has announced that the EEO-1 reporting portal will not accept 2019 or 2020 EEO-1 reports after November 15, 2021.  The deadline to file was October 25, 2021.  Despite a year filled with challenges and delays brought on by COVID-19 and the complexities of filling two years worth of reporting at the same time, EEOC has declined to provide any more time for filers to comply beyond this short two-week grace period.  The notice states however that:

[i]f you have already requested assistance from the Filer Support Help Desk and have a pending help desk ticket, we are in the process of addressing those requests and will ensure that you are able to file.

About this Author

Laura Mitchell, Jackson Lewis, Management Representation lawyer, Contractual Drafting Attorney
Laura A. Mitchell
Principal

Laura A. Mitchell is a Principal in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She represents management exclusively in all areas of employment law, focusing on affirmative action and government contractor compliance.

Ms. Mitchell is a Principal in the firm’s Affirmative Action and OFCCP Defense practice group, representing government and non-government contractors in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) matters, preparing for and defending OFCCP audits, and counseling employers on issues stemming...

lmitchell@jacksonlewis.com
303-225-2382
www.jacksonlewis.com
