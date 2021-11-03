EEO-1 Reporting Portal to Close November 15, 2021
The EEOC has announced that the EEO-1 reporting portal will not accept 2019 or 2020 EEO-1 reports after November 15, 2021. The deadline to file was October 25, 2021. Despite a year filled with challenges and delays brought on by COVID-19 and the complexities of filling two years worth of reporting at the same time, EEOC has declined to provide any more time for filers to comply beyond this short two-week grace period. The notice states however that:
[i]f you have already requested assistance from the Filer Support Help Desk and have a pending help desk ticket, we are in the process of addressing those requests and will ensure that you are able to file.