Volume XI, Number 342
Denise Merna Dadika
George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

Employment Law This Week: Employee Privacy and COVID-19, CMS Vaccine Mandate on Hold, Independent Contractor Classification

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we look at complying with the rules that require employers to keep employee COVID-19 vaccination and testing information confidential.

HIPAA, Employee Privacy Protections, and COVID-19

Regulations for employee COVID-19 vaccination or testing remain in limbo, but many employers are crafting policies to ensure that they are keeping employee vaccination and testing information confidential, regardless of what happens in the courts. Attorney Denise Dadika tells us more.

CMS Vaccination Mandate Rule on Hold

Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ interim final rule requiring full COVID-19 vaccination for staff and others at Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers was put on hold by preliminary injunctions in two federal district courts. Read more.

Independent Contractor Classification in 2021

Early in the year, the Biden administration rescinded Trump-era Department of Labor rules and guidance on independent contractor classification. Further, the proliferation of the “ABC test” continued across several states and industries this year. Employers should keep these changes in mind for compliance with classification rules. Read more.

©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 342
