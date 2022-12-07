Employment Law This Week: Spilling Secrets –Top Trade Secret and Non-Compete Developments of 2022 [PODCAST]

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

This week, we bring you our special Spilling Secrets podcast series on the future of non-compete and trade secrets law.

Top Trade Secret and Non-Compete Developments of 2022

The year is coming to a close, and it was a big one in the world of trade secrets and non-competes. In this episode, we’re running down the key trends of 2022.

Our all-star panel of attorneys – Pete Steinmeyer, Kate Rigby, Millie Warner, and Erik Weibust – discuss more.

