December 7, 2022

Volume XII, Number 341

43

December 07, 2022

December 06, 2022

December 05, 2022

Peter A. Steinmeyer
Katherine G. Rigby
A. Millie Warner
Erik W. Weibust

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Employment Law This Week: Spilling Secrets –Top Trade Secret and Non-Compete Developments of 2022 [PODCAST]

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

This week, we bring you our special Spilling Secrets podcast series on the future of non-compete and trade secrets law.

Top Trade Secret and Non-Compete Developments of 2022

The year is coming to a close, and it was a big one in the world of trade secrets and non-competes. In this episode, we’re running down the key trends of 2022.

Our all-star panel of attorneys – Pete Steinmeyer, Kate Rigby, Millie Warner, and Erik Weibust – discuss more.

Employment Law This Week® gives a rundown of the top developments in employment and labor law and workforce management in a matter of minutes every #WorkforceWednesday.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 341
Peter Steinmeyer, Labor Attorney, Epstein Becker Law Firm
Peter A. Steinmeyer
Member

PETER A. STEINMEYER is a Member of the Firm in the Labor and Employment practice of Epstein Becker Green and serves as the Chicago office Managing Shareholder. Practicing in all aspects of labor and employment law, he is also Co-Chair of the firm's Non-Competes, Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets Practice Group.

Mr. Steinmeyer advises clients on the enforcement and drafting of non-compete, non-solicitation, and employment agreements, litigates trade secret, non-compete, non-solicitation, raiding, and other restrictive covenant matters in...

Katherine G. Rigby
Katherine G. Rigby Employment Attorney Epstein Becker Green Boston
Member of the Firm

Kate Rigby has devoted her entire legal career to representing employers in life sciences, technology, hospitality, and other industries in a broad spectrum of employment issues and disputes. Life sciences companies view Kate as their “go-to” advisor, helping them confront employment law issues as they emerge from startups to growing enterprises. Kate understands the unique challenges life sciences companies face with respect to talent acquisition and retention, protection of confidential information, incentive compensation structures, and performance management, among...

A. Millie Warner
A. Millie Warner Senior Counsel Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Senior Counsel

Clients look to attorney Millie Warner to guide them through a wide range of employment law and human resources issues they face as part of doing business.

Millie helps her clients avoid liability by consulting on disciplinary processes, termination of employees, and day-to-day human resources matters, and by drafting employment agreements, separation agreements, confidentiality and restrictive covenant agreements, and employment policies.

In a legal environment that often favors the employee, Millie has the experience...

Erik W. Weibust
Erik W. Weibust Financial & Securities Litigation Lawyer Epstein Becker & Green Law Firm Boston
Member of the Firm

Companies of all sizes and in various industries call upon Erik Weibust for his practical and thoughtful advice—and his aggressive representation in high-stakes trade secret, non-compete, and commercial litigation.

Many of the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, technology, financial services, staffing, and insurance companies look to Erik for thoughtful and practical advice concerning how best to protect their trade secrets and customer relationships from misappropriation by former employees, ex-business partners,...

