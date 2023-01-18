Employment Law This Week: What to Do When a Star Employee Decamps to a Competitor [PODCAST]

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

This week, we bring you our special Spilling Secrets podcast series on the future of non-compete and trade secrets law.

The holidays are over, and year-end bonuses are being paid, making January and the first quarter a common time for employees to jump ship to work for a competitor.

Our all-star panel of attorneys – Pete Steinmeyer, Kate Rigby, Millie Warner, and Erik Weibust – discuss what an employer should do in this situation.