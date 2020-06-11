June 11, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

June 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Thomas R. Burton, III
Sahir Surmeli
Mintz
Energy & Sustainability Viewpoints

Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — June 2020

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Recent M&A Activity:

  • May 3, 2020: Quintana Energy Services, a US-based company that acts as a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas E&P companies, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by KLX Energy Services for an undisclosed amount.

  • May 4, 2020: Highpeak Energy reached a definitive agreement to acquire Pure Acquisition through a reverse merger, resulting in the combined entity trading on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HPK.

  • May 7, 2020: Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure was formed by the merger of GoldenSet Capital Partners and Greenwood Energy. The new company will provide energy infrastructure asset management services, specializing in targeting lower-middle-market sustainable interrelated energy, waste, and water investment.

  • May 8, 2020: Alon Bakersfield Property, an oil refinery based in Bakersfield, California, was acquired by Global Clean Energy Holdings, a southern California-based renewable energy company, for $40 million.

  • May 11, 2020: Adsorbed Natural Gas Products, a developer and manufacturer of low-pressure on-board adsorbed natural gas storage technology, was acquired by Ingevity for an undisclosed amount.

  • May 12, 2020: OnLocation, a provider of consulting services in energy and environmental policy issues, was acquired by KeyLogic Systems, a subsidiary of IIAA Technologies Corp., for an undisclosed amount.

  • May 18, 2020: JP3 Measurement, a provider of in-line optical analyzers intended to measure both liquid and natural gas, was acquired by Flotek for $34.4 million.

*Source: PitchBook

©1994-2020 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Member / Chair, Energy & Sustainability Practice
Thomas R. Burton, III
Member

Tom Burton’s zeal for innovation and passion for energy and sustainability have shaped the clean energy industry. He created one of the nation’s first clean energy legal practices. Clients ranging from investors to entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies rely on him for creative and strategic legal solutions, and he has completed hundreds of venture capital and private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs. He guides the industry’s next generation of leaders through active involvement with start-up organizations and accelerators. The Northeast Clean Energy Council recognized...

TRBurton@mintz.com
617-348-3097
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints
Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli Energy & Sustainability Attorney Mintz Levin
Member

Sa is a highly skilled and versatile business counselor who advises companies, boards, entrepreneurs, investment banks and venture and private equity investors, as they build and grow companies. He handles public offerings, 144A and private financings, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sa guides public and private companies and investors, primarily in the energy and sustainability, technology, materials science, hospitality, retail and life sciences industries. Known as a problem-solver, Sa executes transactions with creative structures to address new opportunities in finance and development of new markets by clients in partnership with global corporations. He also helps entrepreneurs secure financing, commercial agreements and partnerships.

Sahir represents emerging growth and established energy technology, information technology, life sciences and retail companies, investors and investment banks in public offerings, 144A offerings and other private financings, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sa is listed among the Top 100 Cleantech & Renewables Lawyers by Euromoney’s LMG Cleantech & Renewable Energy. He was also named a Massachusetts Super Lawyer in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Sa is a senior member of the firm’s Securities Practice Group and Technology Practice Group and serves as Co-chair of the firm's Energy & Sustainability Practice. The firm’s Energy & Sustainability Practice has completed more than 500 transactions across energy sectors totaling over $8.5 billion since 2006. Serving more than 250 clients, spanning the ecosystem from emerging companies to large corporations, venture capital and private equity funds, investment banks, project developers, and family offices, the firm is recognized nationally as a leading law firm in the space.

Sa has worked on a wide variety of capital-raising projects, including equity, debt, syndicated loan, strategic investment and structured finance offerings, with aggregate proceeds of more than $10.6 billion. He has extensive experience in corporate finance and securities law as well as mergers and acquisitions. Sa represents issuers, underwriters, initial purchasers, and placement agents in public and private equity offerings, debt offerings (particularly high-yield, but also investment grade), bank financings, leveraged buyouts, securitizations, and related transactions as well as private equity funds in leveraged buyouts. He is also a key contributor to MintzEdge, an online resource for entrepreneurs that includes useful tools and information for starting and growing a company.

Sa has an MBA in corporate finance and focuses on adding value in complex financing structures and helping younger companies navigate the challenges of the public and private markets. He handles projects in a broad range of sectors, including energy and clean technology, information technology, telecommunications, materials technology, biotech, aerospace, semiconductor, retail and hospitality. He also has extensive international experience — he previously practiced in New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong and now works from the Boston office of Mintz. He has represented clients in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

SSurmeli@mintz.com
617-348-3013
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints