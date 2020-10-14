Episode 01: Introduction to Data Monetization, Relationship between Monetization and Value [WEBINAR]

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The first episode of the Data Monetization series examines the question, what is data and how can you use it as a product? Speakers will discuss data strategy, data monetization methods, and a framework/prototype, as well as possible challenges to data monetization. You’ll hear about some of the biggest mistakes to avoid—and some notable successes. Guest speakers include Manjeet Rege, Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas; Bill Schmarzo, Chief Innovation Officer of Hitachi Vantara and author of “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science”; and Michael Gale, CEO of Inc. Digital, WSJ Best Selling Author of “The Digital Helix” and Forbes podcast host of “Futures in Focus.”