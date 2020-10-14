October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020

October 13, 2020

October 12, 2020

Article By
Steven Lundberg
Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A.
patents4software blog

Episode 01: Introduction to Data Monetization, Relationship between Monetization and Value [WEBINAR]

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The first episode of the Data Monetization series examines the question, what is data and how can you use it as a product? Speakers will discuss data strategy, data monetization methods, and a framework/prototype, as well as possible challenges to data monetization. You’ll hear about some of the biggest mistakes to avoid—and some notable successes. Guest speakers include Manjeet Rege, Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas; Bill Schmarzo, Chief Innovation Officer of Hitachi Vantara and author of “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science”; and Michael Gale, CEO of Inc. Digital, WSJ Best Selling Author of “The Digital Helix” and Forbes podcast host of “Futures in Focus.”

 

About this Author

Steven Lundberg, Schwegman Lundberg Law Firm, IP Attorney
Steven Lundberg
Shareholder

Steven Lundberg is a registered patent attorney and a founding partner of Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner. His practice is focused on patent protection for software, medical and telecommunications technology, and related opinion and licensing matters. Steve received his B.S.E.E. in 1978 from the University of Minnesota, and his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law (J.D., 1982). He has published and spoken widely on software and electronic patent protection, is active in the Computer and Electronics Committee of the American Intellectual...

