Facebook’s $90M Privacy Deal Gets Final Nod Over Objections

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

On November 14, 2022, Judge Edward J. Davila of the Northern District of California approved a $90 million privacy settlement against Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.) for unlawfully tracking user information when users were logged out of the site. Under the order granting plaintiffs’ motion for final approval of the class action settlement and attorney fees, Facebook must pay $90 million dollars in settlements, of which $26.1 million will be for attorney fees, and delete certain “wrongfully collected” data. Despite numerous objections that the settlement amount was inadequate, the judge found the final settlement to be “fair, reasonable and adequate.” This settlement brings an end to litigation going back to 2011.

Copyright © 2022, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.
