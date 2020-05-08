May 8, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Carolyn H. Jackson
Nathaniel W. Lalone
Neil Robson
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

FCA Statement on Modification by Consent in Relation to SM&CR

Friday, May 8, 2020

On May 6, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a statement on the modification by consent (the Modification) in relation to the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) to extend the maximum period firms can arrange cover for absent senior managers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (the Statement).

The Statement sets out how the FCA has modified the 12-week rule to support firms using temporary arrangements. Firms can now extend the maximum period to arrange cover for a senior manager without being approved, from 12 weeks to 36 weeks, in a consecutive 12-month period.

The Modification is designed to give firms flexibility in managing their governance arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Modification by consent will take effect from the date a firm applies for it and will end on April 30, 2021. For a list of other measures introduced by the FCA to assist firms’ governance, please see the Katten advisory on the FCA’s expectations of solo-regulated firms, available here.

According to the Statement, firms are also allowed to allocate prescribed responsibilities of the absent senior manager to an individual standing in for the absent senior manager.

Firms are expected to clearly document any changes to managers’ responsibilities, but they will not be required to submit Form A applications or Form J and any Statement of Responsibilities notifications, where the changes are temporary and directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firms that want to use the Modification should submit an application into the FCA’s Connect system. The FCA will list firms that have applied for the Modification on its website but will not identify if individuals have been ill with COVID-19.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Carolyn H. Jackson, International Attorney, Katten Muchin law firm
Carolyn H. Jackson
Partner

Carolyn Jackson is a partner in Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP and is a Registered Foreign Lawyer. She provides US financial regulatory legal advice to a broad range of market participants, including commercial banks, investment banks, investment managers, broker-dealers, electronic trading platforms, clearinghouses, trade associations and over-the-counter derivatives service providers.

Carolyn guides clients in the structuring and offering of complex securities, commodities and derivatives transactions and in complying with US securities and commodities laws...

carolyn.jackson@katten.co.uk
+44 0 20 7776 7625
katten.com
Nathaniel W. Lalone
Nathaniel Lalone, Katten Muchin Law Firm, Financial Institutions Attorney
Senior Associate

Nathaniel Lalone, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP, has a broad range of experience in the regulation of financial products and financial markets, and frequently provides regulatory and compliance advice to trading venues, clearing houses and buy-side firms active in the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, futures and securities markets. He is actively involved in advising clients on the implementation of MiFID 2 and MiFIR in the European Union as well as the international reach of US financial services regulation. He also has significant experience with structuring and documentation relating to OTC derivatives and structured products.

Prior to joining Katten, Nathaniel was a member of the US Regulatory and the Derivatives and Structured Finance practices at Allen & Overy LLP.

nathaniel.lalone@katten.co.uk
+44 0 20 7776 7629
katten.com
Neil Robson
Neil Robson, private equity fund managers counselor, Katten Law Firm, London
Partner

Neil Robson, a regulatory and compliance partner with Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, focuses his practice on counseling hedge and private equity fund managers and other investment advisers on operational, regulatory and compliance issues. He regularly addresses Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and EU authorization and compliance under both the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFM Directive) and MiFID, cross-border issues in the financial services sector, market abuse, anti-money laundering and regulatory capital requirements, formations and buyouts of...

neil.robson@katten.co.uk
44-0-20-7776-7666
katten.com