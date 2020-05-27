May 27, 2020

 

May 26, 2020

Article By
Paul C. Besozzi
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
FCC Sets Dates For One-Ring Scam NPRM Comments

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

TCPAWorld previously reported that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had initiated a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proceeding to develop rules to combat one-ring scam calls (https://www.natlawreview.com/article/fcc-seeks-comments-measures-to-combat-one-ring-scams). These occur when a call placed to a consumer’s phone rings just once, using international toll-generating numbers that charge large fees per minute when consumers call back.

The FCC has now set deadlines for submitting comments to the NPRM, with initial comments due no later than June 19, 2020 and reply comments no later than July 6, 2020 (https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-20-547A1.pdf).

TCPAWorld will continue to monitor this implementation of Section 12 of the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act.

Paul Besozzi
Paul C. Besozzi
Senior Partner

Paul Besozzi concentrates in the wireless, broadband and emerging technology areas. His extensive experience of more than 30 years in the telecommunications field includes regulatory, transactional, legislative and litigation matters for clients ranging from wireless service and infrastructure providers to resellers of long-distance service, including cellular, personal communications services, specialized mobile radio, point-to-point microwave, advanced wireless services and other emerging wireless technologies.

Paul represents clients before the federal and...

