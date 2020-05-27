FCC Sets Dates For One-Ring Scam NPRM Comments

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

TCPAWorld previously reported that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had initiated a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proceeding to develop rules to combat one-ring scam calls (https://www.natlawreview.com/article/fcc-seeks-comments-measures-to-combat-one-ring-scams). These occur when a call placed to a consumer’s phone rings just once, using international toll-generating numbers that charge large fees per minute when consumers call back.

The FCC has now set deadlines for submitting comments to the NPRM, with initial comments due no later than June 19, 2020 and reply comments no later than July 6, 2020 (https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-20-547A1.pdf).

TCPAWorld will continue to monitor this implementation of Section 12 of the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act.