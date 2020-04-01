April 1, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

March 31, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 29, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
Keller and Heckman LLP
Packaging Law Blog at Keller and Heckman

FDA Issues Guidance on Regulatory Submissions in Alternate Electronic Format, Including Type III DMFs

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Providing Regulatory Submissions in Alternate Electronic Format.”  This Agency guidance describes the alternate electronic format that FDA is recommending for Drug Master File (DMF) submissions that are exempted (or waived) from electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) formatting, such as Type III DMFs for drug packaging and drug packaging components.  For more on the exemption from eCTD requirements for Type III DMFs, see the PackagingLaw.com article, “FDA Permanently Exempts Type III DMFs for Drug Packaging Materials from eCTD Format Requirement.”

The draft guidance on submissions in alternate electronic format details, among other items, the particular submission forms to be used, pre-submission considerations, and information about the structure and file format.

FDA is accepting written or electronic comments on the draft guidance until May 11, 2020.  Electronic comments should be submitted to: https:/www.regulations.gov.

Written comments should be submitted to:

Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305)

Food and Drug Administration

5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061

Rockville, MD  20852

© 2020 Keller and Heckman LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman

PackagingLaw.com is the premier online resource for the global packaging industry. It provides a wide range of information on laws and regulations—both in the U.S. and other countries throughout the world—that affect packages and packaging materials. PackagingLaw.com features news articles on current issues affecting the packaging industry, in-depth features, an Ask an Attorney section, links to packaging industry and government websites, and detailed information on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Contact Notification system.

...

info@packaginglaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
packaginglaw.com