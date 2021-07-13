FDA Issues New Draft Guidance on Imported Food

In-country food establishment inspections will be rare in countries with an SRA (currently Australia, Canada, and New Zealand);

Automated screening and risk-targeting and review of imported food will be adjusted, although foods subject to Detention Without Physical Examination (DWPE) under an existing Import Alert (IA) will not be automatically removed from the IA when an SRA is signed;

Imported food covered by an SRA will generally not be prioritized for examination and sampling unless it is a commodity subject to routine surveillance sampling that targets both domestic and import samples;

FDA does not intend to prioritize inspections of importers for Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) compliance or compliance with juice and seafood Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) importer requirements with respect to imported foods covered by an SRA; and