FDA Releases Final Guidance and Urges Companies to be ‘Recall Ready’

As covered on this blog, on April 24, 2019 FDA announced a new, draft guidance on ways to help companies prepare to quickly and effectively remove from the market any violative food or other products subject to FDA’s jurisdiction. The purpose of the guidance is to clarify FDA’s recommendations for industry and FDA staff regarding timely initiation of voluntary recalls under 21 CFR part 7, subpart C – Recalls (Including Product Corrections) – Guidance on Policy, Procedures, and Industry Responsibilities.

On March 4, 2022, FDA published notice that its Final Guidance is available on Initiation of Voluntary Recalls Under 21 CFR Part 7, Subpart C. In addition to editorial changes made to improve clarity, changes from the draft to the final guidance include: the addition of “correction” and “market withdrawal,” with these terms’ regulatory definitions, in the terminology section of the guidance;

the addition of language encouraging the use of electronic communications for conveying voluntary recall communications about FDA-regulated products; and

the deletion of section IV (‘‘References’’).