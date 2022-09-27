September 27, 2022

Volume XII, Number 270

56

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
September 27, 2022

September 26, 2022

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
FDA Releases Food Safety Prevention Strategies

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

  • On September 26, 2022, FDA released food safety prevention strategies for Salmonellosis and listeriosis associated with imported enoki and wood ear mushrooms and Salmonellosis associated with bulb onions.

  • The strategies are intended to help prevent the outbreak of foodborne illness associated with these foods and, building on the knowledge that FDA and its public health partners have learned during outbreak response investigations, they examine commodity-hazard pairings, potential sources of contamination, actions that can be taken to reduce incidence of future outbreaks, and knowledge gaps that require further research.

  • FDA is working on other food safety prevention strategies which will be released as they become available.

© 2022 Keller and Heckman LLP National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 270
