FDA Sampling Survey Interim Data: Frozen Berries

Friday, February 7, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and industry are continually seeking innovative ways to curb foodborne illness outbreaks. As covered previously on this blog, FDA has undertaken a robust surveillance sampling program intended to promote food safety. In 2014, the Agency launched a proactive sampling program for a variety of commodities to learn more about the prevalence of disease-causing bacteria, including identification of patterns that may help predict and prevent future contamination events. The Agency’s sampling approach involves the collection of a statistically determined number of samples of targeted foods over a 12- to 18-month period, and the testing of samples for microbial contaminants.

On January 22, 2020, FDA released interim data from its sampling program of frozen berries. As of September 30, 2019, the Agency indicates it has tested 339 domestic samples and 473 import samples of frozen berries. Of the frozen berries sampled, FDA found genetic material from hepatitis A virus in five samples and genetic material from norovirus in eight samples, using multiple-laboratory validated RT-qPCR methods for the detection of those viral sequences in soft fruit. These 13 samples were then further tested by the “Sanger sequencing” method to see if the viral material could be further characterized by examining a separate, distinct section of the viral genomes. Nine of the 13 samples could be further characterized using this technique. Upon detection of genetic material from hepatitis A virus or norovirus in a sample, the Agency notified the firm of the findings and worked with them to take appropriate action to protect the public health.

The information released is interim data, and FDA indicates that testing remains ongoing and no conclusions can be drawn at this time.