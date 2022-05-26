FDA Webinar on Action Levels for Lead in Juice
FDA will hold a webinar on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm (ET) to provide an overview of the recent draft guidance that the Agency issued on action levels for lead in juice.
As previously reported, the guidance, titled “Action Levels for Lead in Juice; Draft Guidance for Industry,” set action levels of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for lead in single-strength apple juice and 20 ppb for lead in all other single-strength juice types. The new levels are intended to reduce the potential health effects associated with dietary exposure to lead and supports the Agency’s Closer to Zero action plan.
During the webinar, FDA will provide an overview of the draft guidance and answer stakeholder questions. To register for the webinar, and to submit questions or comments in advance, please visit the registration page. Questions or comments must be submitted by Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The webinar will also be recorded and posted to FDA’s website.