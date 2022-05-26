May 26, 2022

Volume XII, Number 146
Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

FDA Webinar on Action Levels for Lead in Juice

Thursday, May 26, 2022

  • FDA will hold a webinar on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm (ET) to provide an overview of the recent draft guidance that the Agency issued on action levels for lead in juice.

  • As previously reported, the guidance, titled “Action Levels for Lead in Juice; Draft Guidance for Industry,” set action levels of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for lead in single-strength apple juice and 20 ppb for lead in all other single-strength juice types. The new levels are intended to reduce the potential health effects associated with dietary exposure to lead and supports the Agency’s Closer to Zero action plan.

  • During the webinar, FDA will provide an overview of the draft guidance and answer stakeholder questions. To register for the webinar, and to submit questions or comments in advance, please visit the registration page. Questions or comments must be submitted by Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The webinar will also be recorded and posted to FDA’s website.

© 2022 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 146
Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients.

