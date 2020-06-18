June 18, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

June 18, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 17, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 16, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 15, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Jamie N. Class
Justin D. Lauria-Banta
Jacob R. Adams
Foley & Lardner LLP
Legal News Alert

Federal Reserve Announces Main Street Loan Program for Nonprofits

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The Federal Reserve Board is seeking comment by June 22, 2020 on proposed modifications to the Main Street Lending Program to include loans options for small and medium nonprofit entities organized under 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) of the Internal Revenue Code. Terms of the proposed Main Street nonprofit loans largely mirror those of the existing for-profit loans including the Fed’s 95% risk retention, and the loan terms including interest rate, deferral of payments, five-year term, and minimum loan size for new and expanded loans. The maximum loan size for Main Street nonprofit loans are the lesser of (i) $35 million for new loans, or $300 million for expanded loans; or (ii) the organization’s average 2019 quarterly revenue. Borrower eligibility is adjusted for nonprofit organizations to include: 50 to 15,000 employees; compliance with certain financial ratios relating to performance, liquidity, and debt to equity balance; operational history of at least five years; and total endowments under $3 billion. As with the all Main Street Lending Program loans, the applicant nonprofit must have been in sound financial condition before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Comments are due by Monday, June 22, 2020. Interested parties should closely review the proposed terms and conditions described in the Fed announcement and provide comments before that date.  For additional information on the Main Street Lending Program, visit the Foley Insights blog on the program.

Foley assists clients in navigating the requirements of the Main Street loan facilities and other COVID-19 financing efforts.  Foley has created a multi-disciplinary and multi-jurisdictional team, which has prepared a wealth of topical client resources and is prepared to help our clients meet the legal and business challenges that the coronavirus outbreak is creating for stakeholders across a range of industries.

© 2020 Foley & Lardner LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Jamie N. Class Partner Boston Finance Corporate Bankruptcy & Business Reorganizations
Jamie N. Class
Partner

Jamie N. Class is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. She advises clients in structuring, negotiating and closing debt financing transactions and restructurings. Jamie has more than 20 years’ experience representing US and global clients as issuers of and investors in debt instruments in a broad variety of debt financing and restructuring transactions.

Jamie is skilled at working with multiple parties to close syndicated secured and unsecured credit facilities, private placements and public offerings of securities, second lien notes, tender offers, exchange...

jclass@foley.com
617-226-3111
www.foley.com
Justin D. Lauria-Banta
Justin D. Lauria-Banta Business Attorney Foley & Lardner Milwaukee, WI
Associate

Justin Lauria-Banta is an associate with Foley & Lardner LLP and a member of the firm’s Business Law Department.

Previously, Justin served as a summer associate with Foley in 2018.

Justin also had an externship with Judge Rau and Judge Thorson.

Prior to entering law school, Justin interned with Senator Tammy Baldwin and worked as a financial analyst with a Fortune 100 company.

Practice Areas

  • Transactions
  • Corporate
jlauria-banta@foley.com
414-297-5176
www.foley.com/en
www.foley.com/blogs/
Jacob R. Adams
Associate

Jacob R. Adams is a business law associate in Foley & Lardner LLP's Boston office and a member of the firm’s Finance Practice.

Prior to joining Foley, Jacob worked as associate counsel, assistant vice president of State Street Corporation where he managed, drafted, and executed filings with the SEC and NYSE including registration statements, correspondence, supplements, Forms 8K, 10K, N-CSR, N-PX, proxy statements, information statements, tender offers and fidelity bonds. He advised clients including investment fund complexes, ETFs, and business development companies. Before...

jadams@foley.com
617-342-4025
www.foley.com/en
www.foley.com/blogs/