October 16, 2020

Volume X, Number 290

 

Christina Grigorian
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

Federal Reserve Begins Census of Commercial Lenders

Friday, October 16, 2020

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System initiated its 2020 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders (Census) with the mailing of a letter on October 6 to 26,000 companies requesting their participation.

Undertaken by the Federal Reserve approximately every five years, the Census is intended to help the agency “understand the size and structure of lenders that supply credit or lease financing to US households and businesses.” Among other things, the Census asks for information about assets and liabilities as well as the companies’ sources of funds.

Participation in the survey is voluntary.

The Federal Reserve Board’s press release is available here.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 290

Christina J. Grigorian, Banking legal Specialist, Katten Muchin Law firm
Christina Grigorian
Special Counsel

Christina J. Grigorian counsels clients in all matters related to banks, bank holding companies, and state and foreign-licensed consumer and commercial lenders.

christina.grigorian@katten.com
202-625-3541
katten.com