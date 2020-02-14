FINRA Issues Investor Alert Regarding Required Minimum Distributions

Friday, February 14, 2020

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued an Investor Alert regarding a new law raising the age for required minimum distributions (RMDs). A RMD is the amount an individual must take out of their traditional retirement savings plan to avoid tax penalties, once such an individual has reached the mandatory age for making withdrawals. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019 raises the mandatory age an individual must begin taking RMDs from 70 ½ years old to 72, unless such individual turned 70 ½ years old in 2019.

The Investor Alert is available here.