FINRA Requests Comment on Enhancements to the Continuing Education Program for Securities Industry Professionals

Friday, February 21, 2020

On February 18, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued a regulatory notice seeking comment on a proposal to implement recommendations of the Securities Industry/Regulatory Council on Continuing Education, enhancing the continuing education requirements for securities industry professionals.

Specifically, the proposal would change the regulatory element to provide annual training, update the content and instructional formats, publicize the learning topics in advance and enhance the related management systems. The firm element also would be updated to recognize other training requirements, improve available guidance and resources, and establish a content catalog.

The proposal also would grant individuals who terminate their registrations the option of maintaining their qualifications by completing continuing education.

Interested parties are encouraged to comment by April 20. Further details and comment instructions are available in FINRA Regulatory Notice 20-05, which is available here.