February 21, 2020

 

February 21, 2020

February 20, 2020

February 19, 2020

February 18, 2020

Article By
Susan Light
Michael T. Foley
Timothy D. Kertland
Katten
FINRA Requests Comment on Enhancements to the Continuing Education Program for Securities Industry Professionals

Friday, February 21, 2020

On February 18, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued a regulatory notice seeking comment on a proposal to implement recommendations of the Securities Industry/Regulatory Council on Continuing Education, enhancing the continuing education requirements for securities industry professionals.

Specifically, the proposal would change the regulatory element to provide annual training, update the content and instructional formats, publicize the learning topics in advance and enhance the related management systems. The firm element also would be updated to recognize other training requirements, improve available guidance and resources, and establish a content catalog.

The proposal also would grant individuals who terminate their registrations the option of maintaining their qualifications by completing continuing education.

Interested parties are encouraged to comment by April 20. Further details and comment instructions are available in FINRA Regulatory Notice 20-05, which is available here.

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

Michael T. Foley
Michael T. Foley, Katten, Lawyer, Finance, FINRA, Chicago
Special Counsel

Michael Foley represents broker-dealers, investment advisers and other financial services industry participants with respect to a broad spectrum of legal and regulatory matters arising under the federal securities laws.

Michael has nearly 20 years of experience in private practice and in-house at both a large, full-service broker-dealer and at an online discount broker-dealer, advising broker-dealers and other financial institutions regarding compliance with the federal securities and commodities laws, and with the regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and financial industry self-regulatory organizations. 

Timothy D. Kertland
Associate

Timothy Kertland concentrates his practice on transactional, corporate and regulatory aspects of financial services matters. Timothy is able to provide legal services to a wide variety of clients including proprietary trading firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and commodity trading advisers.

While in law school, Timothy served as an editor of the Virginia Tax Review. As a first-year law student, he represented the University of Virginia School of Law at the National...

