July 28, 2022

Volume XII, Number 209
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 28, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 27, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 26, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Patricia M. Wagner
E. John Steren

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

On First Anniversary of Executive Order on Competition, DOJ Celebrates Interagency Efforts to Promote Competitive Markets

Thursday, July 28, 2022

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently recognized the first anniversary of President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy (EO) and “celebrated the Antitrust Division’s most productive year of interagency competition policy engagement in recent history.”

DOJ stated that it hopes to institutionalize interagency partnerships in the coming year. In addition to expanding relationships with other federal agencies, DOJ announced that its efforts to revise the merger guidelines are “well underway” and noted its withdrawal, along with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, of the “2019 policy statement on remedies related to standards-essential patents. . . .”

The recognition of the anniversary of the EO comes at a time when DOJ is continuing its strong antitrust enforcement activities, especially its aggressive pursuit of wage-fixing claims in every industry, including in health care.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 209
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Patricia M. Wagner, Epstein becker green, health care, life sciences
Patricia M. Wagner
Member

PATRICIA M. WAGNER is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, office. In 2014, Ms. Wagner was selected to the Washington DC Super Lawyers list in the area of Health Care.

Ms. Wagner's experience includes the following:

Advising clients on a variety of matters related to federal and state antitrust issues 

Representing clients in antitrust matters in front of the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of...

[email protected]
202-861-4182
www.ebglaw.com/patricia-m-wagner/
E. John Steren
John Steren, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Health Care Litigation Attorney
Member

E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

[email protected]
202-861-1825
www.ebglaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement