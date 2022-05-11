May 11, 2022

Volume XII, Number 131
Article By

Employment, Labor, Workforce Management Epstein Becker Green

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

Flexible Work Arrangement Policies, State-Level Privacy Laws Increasing, AI and Disability Bias – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  This week, we examine best practices for crafting flexible work arrangement policies. Requests to continue working remotely or with flexibility remain high as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crafting Flexible Work Arrangement Policies

With offices reopening, the number of employees asking for flexible or remote work arrangements remains high. How should employers respond? Attorneys Greta Ravitsky and Eric Emanuelson discuss best practices for flexible work arrangement policies.

 

 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
Employment, Labor, Workforce Management Epstein Becker Green

Epstein Becker Green’s Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice is one of the largest in the United States limited to the representation of management as listed in Workforce Management magazine's most recent ranking of the top 10 U.S. employment law firms. We take a personalized approach to our clients, providing services that are tailored to, and focused on, meeting all their labor and employment law needs.

The firm offers advice and representation to companies across various industries, with a particular focus on financial services; hospitality; retail;...

