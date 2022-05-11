Flexible Work Arrangement Policies, State-Level Privacy Laws Increasing, AI and Disability Bias – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we examine best practices for crafting flexible work arrangement policies. Requests to continue working remotely or with flexibility remain high as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crafting Flexible Work Arrangement Policies

With offices reopening, the number of employees asking for flexible or remote work arrangements remains high. How should employers respond? Attorneys Greta Ravitsky and Eric Emanuelson discuss best practices for flexible work arrangement policies.