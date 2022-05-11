Flexible Work Arrangement Policies, State-Level Privacy Laws Increasing, AI and Disability Bias – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]
As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we examine best practices for crafting flexible work arrangement policies. Requests to continue working remotely or with flexibility remain high as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crafting Flexible Work Arrangement Policies
With offices reopening, the number of employees asking for flexible or remote work arrangements remains high. How should employers respond? Attorneys Greta Ravitsky and Eric Emanuelson discuss best practices for flexible work arrangement policies.