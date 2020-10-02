Focus on Life Sciences After the Curve [PODCAST]
In this time of crisis, the life science industry has demonstrated remarkable speed, innovation and resilience. In this episode of the After the Curve podcast, our life sciences partners join us to discuss the most promising areas of drug discovery and device development that are emerging from the pandemic and the outlook for the industry in a post-COVID-19 world. McDermott’s Chief Marketing Officer, Leslie Tullio, is joined by Stephen Bernstein and Kristian Werling to discuss key topics impacting the life sciences industry today, including:
-
The reasons behind the immunity of life sciences to slowed investments
-
Why more investors are focusing their equity in healthcare and life sciences
-
Promising areas of drug discovery and device development emerging from the pandemic
-
Critical considerations for life science companies regarding rapid regulatory changes
-
Tactics for moving developments forward at an increased speed
-
The importance of Collaborative Transformation to the life sciences industry