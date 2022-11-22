Foley Automotive Report 22 November 2022

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Foley & Lardner shared highlights from the Outlook Panel featured at the recent OESA 2022 Automotive Supplier Conference.

U.S. new light-vehicle inventory reached 1.56 million units at the end of October, representing a 49 days’ supply and the highest level since May 2021, according to estimates from Cox Automotive. Separate analysis from Cox Automotive indicates used light-vehicle inventory reached 2.44 million units at the end of October, which is “close to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.”

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Associationannounced a new business structure which will operate under the MEMA umbrella and represent vehicle suppliers with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Group and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers Group.

Mexico exported over 267,000 vehicles in October, representing a 19% increase from volumes one year ago and the highest level since December 2020, according to analysis in Bloomberg Law.

Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Craig Dillard is quoted in the Automotive World article, “US lithium mining: not if, but when,” discussing the likelihood of future U.S. lithium mining operations as the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues surrounding in-demand rare metals evolve worldwide.

More than 530,000 new battery-electric vehicles were registered in the U.S. in the first nine months of this year, representing an increase of 57% compared to the same period last year, according to data from Experian Automotive excerpted in Utility Dive.

Retail sales of new-energy vehicles in China reached 4.43 million units for the first 10 months of the year, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association excerpted in Bloomberg. NEVs are projected to reach sales of 6.5 million units in China this year, and the category is comprised of pure-electric cars and plug-in hybrids. Foreign automotive joint ventures in China are expected to face challenging market conditions if they have not prioritized the production of NEVs in the nation.

The Wall Street Journal reports several major automakers may increase the usage of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries as a more cost-effective alternative to the more commonly used nickel-and-cobalt variety. The article notes EVs equipped with LFP batteries may have shorter driving ranges.