Form and Substance: Why the Form of a Transaction is so Critical to Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Strategy

If the buyer does nothing, then the seller’s 401(k) plan will come with the transaction and the seller employees will continue to participate in that 401(k) plan uninterrupted. Employees are not eligible to take distributions from their account in connection with the transaction. Plan loans will continue to exist as they did pre-closing. If the buyer does not want to take the plan, then the purchase agreement should require termination of the plan prior to closing. In this case, the 401k plan impact works more like an asset transaction. Legal Insight: If the plan is not terminated prior to closing and the buyer maintains a 401(k) plan in its controlled group, then employees will not be permitted to take a distribution if the plan is terminated post-closing.

It depends. If the 401(k) plan is an included asset, then it will come with the transaction. Although this approach will feel more like a stock transaction to employees, there is more work to do in advance of closing since the plan sponsor has to change and service agreements must be assigned. Accordingly, more contract diligence is required pre-closing. If the 401(k) plan is excluded from the transaction, then it will stay behind. Employees who are terminated in connection with the closing will be permitted to take rollover-eligible distributions. Buyer should consider how to handle plan loans. Buyer should also ensure that someone remains responsible for the plan post-closing so that it does not become an orphan plan.