Four Ways to Avoid General Solicitation in Private Offerings

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

You are the founder of a startup. After working in “stealth mode” for months and bootstrapping (i.e., self-funding) along the way, you finally launch your new company. Shortly thereafter, a handful of customers sign up for beta tests and pilots. There’s market fit, customer adoption and your company is poised for significant growth. You are ready to tell your compelling story and start raising seed capital to grow your business. So, why wait? You compose a tweet announcing your startup to the world and inviting interested investors to reach out to you.

Not so fast.

By sending that tweet, you are engaging in a public solicitation for investments. Whether you intend to sell convertible notes, Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFEs) or preferred stock to raise capital (collectively known as “securities” in legal parlance), any offer of such securities must either be (a) registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or (b) exempt from registration based on one or more statutory exemptions. While the SEC has made it easier for companies to raise capital through public solicitation in the last few years, either by modifying existing exemptions or adopting new ones, it can be more expensive and time-consuming to use such exemptions. Moreover, once you select an exemption that allows public solicitation and you publicly solicit investments, you are automatically excluded from other private exemptions that might be far cheaper and easier to comply with. To avoid locking yourself into a costly public solicitation exemption, begin your fundraising by relying on a private exemption. (You can always change to a public solicitation later.)

To raise funds under a private offering exemption, SEC rules prohibit the use of “general solicitation” or “general advertising” in connection with such offerings. The terms “general solicitation” and “general advertising” are not defined in the rules, but guidance can be found in court cases and case-by-case “no-action” letters from the SEC. Subsequently, here are four steps you can take now to avoid a general solicitation on your private offering.