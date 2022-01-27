FTC and DOJ Seek Public Comments on Merger Guidelines

Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division announced last week that they are soliciting public comments on ways to “modernize federal merger guidelines” to assist the agencies in identifying anticompetitive transactions. The Request for Information on Merger Enforcement details 15 areas of particular interest to the agencies:

Purpose, Harms, and Scope

Types and Sources of Evidence

Coordinated Effects

Unilateral Effects

Presumptions

Market Definition

Potential and Nascent Competition

Remedies

Monopsony Power and Labor Markets

Innovation and IP

Digital Markets

Special Characteristics of Markets

Barriers to Firm Entry and Growth

Efficiencies

Failing and Flailing Firms

Each of the 15 areas includes specific questions on which the agencies are seeking input. Of particular note are questions such as whether the “traditional distinctions” between horizontal and vertical mergers should be reevaluated, whether the guidelines suggest “limiting enforcement to a subset of the mergers that are illegal under controlling case law,” and whether it is “necessary to precisely define the market in every case.”

The comment period is open until March 21, 2022.