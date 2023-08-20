August 20, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 232
Advertisement

3

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 18, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Privacy and Information Security Law Blog-Hunton Andrews Kurth

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FTC Announces Proposed Order Against Experian for CAN-SPAM Violations

Thursday, August 17, 2023

On August 14, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission announced a proposed order against Experian Consumer Services (“Experian”) for failure to comply with the federal CAN-SPAM Act.  The complaint alleges that Experian sent marketing emails that did not provide an unsubscribe opportunity to consumers who had signed up for Experian’s credit monitoring services. The CAN-SPAM Act requires businesses to, in relevant part, clearly and conspicuously display a return email address or Internet-based mechanism that allows consumers to unsubscribe from future marketing emails. While the Experian emails contained a notice stating that the messages related to the consumer’s Experian account (which would make them “transactional” or “relationship” messages under the CAN-SPAM Act, and therefore exempt from the unsubscribe requirement), the complaint alleged that, in actuality, the emails contained only marketing material.

Under the terms of the proposed order, Experian must pay a $650,000 penalty and refrain from sending consumers marketing emails that do not offer an unsubscribe mechanism. The proposed order also notably prohibits Experian from classifying marketing emails as transactional or relationship messages where the primary purpose of the message is to advertise or promote a commercial or service, even if the product or service is included in the consumer’s existing Experian membership. The proposed order must be approved by a federal court before it can go into effect.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 229
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

In today’s digital economy, companies face unprecedented challenges in managing privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with the collection, use and disclosure of personal information about their customers and employees. The complex framework of global legal requirements impacting the collection, use and disclosure of personal information makes it imperative that modern businesses have a sophisticated understanding of the issues if they want to effectively compete in today’s economy.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and...

[email protected]
212 309 1223 direct
www.huntonak.com