March 27, 2020

 

March 27, 2020

March 26, 2020

March 25, 2020

Article By
John R. Chadd
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

FTC’s 2020 Adjustments to HSR Filing Thresholds

Friday, March 27, 2020

The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced its annual adjustment for notification thresholds for proposed mergers and acquisitions under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”).  

HSR Act Threshold Increases:

  • “Size-of-transaction” threshold increased from $90 million to $94 million

  • “Size-of-person” thresholds increased from $180 million and $18 million to $188 million and $18.8 million, respectively  

  • “Size-of-transaction” maximum increased from $359.9 million to $376 million

An HSR Filing May be Necessary If:

  • As a result of the transaction, the acquirer will hold voting securities and assets of the acquired valued at more than $94 million but not more than $376 million, and the “size-of-person” thresholds are also met. To meet the “size-of-person” test, one party must have annual net sales or total assets of at least $188 million, and the other party must have annual net sales or total assets of at least $18.8 million 

  • As a result of the transaction, the acquirer will hold voting securities and assets of the acquired valued at greater than $376 million (the size-of-person test is not applied), unless another exemption applies.

The FTC also adjusted the thresholds in Section 8 of the Clayton Act that trigger the prohibition on “interlocking directorates” - where one person serves as a director or officer of two competing corporations (subject to certain exceptions). Now the prohibition may apply when (1) each corporation has capital, surplus, and undivided profits aggregating more than $38,204,000, and (2) each corporation’s competitive sales are at least $3,820,400.

