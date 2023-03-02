March 2, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 61

67

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 28, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 27, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Phyllis H. Marcus

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Retail Law Resource

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FTC is “Talking Trash” and Zeroing-in on “Recyclable” Claims

Thursday, March 2, 2023

The FTC has announced the next step in its ongoing review of the “Green Guides.” According to the FTC’s most recent announcement, it is zeroing-in on “recyclable” claims and will be hosting a workshop titled “Talking Trash at the FTC: Recyclable Claims and the Green Guides.” During the workshop, panelists will discuss the kinds of recyclable claims that consumers see in the marketplace, how they perceive or interpret those claims, and the current state of recycling in the U.S.  The half-day workshop is scheduled for May 23, 2023 and is open to the public.

As we previously reported, since mid-December 2022, the FTC has been gathering input on various aspects of the Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims. The “Talking Trash” workshop will focus on recycling, which is just one environmental marketing claim among many that the Commission is reviewing. The FTC has invited the public to file comments on “recyclable” advertising claims. Comments are due by June 13, 2023. Retailers and consumer products companies may want to consider submitting comments on the Green Guides to the docket on regulations.gov.

Noreen M. Verini at Hunton Andrews Kurth also authored this article. 

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 61
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Phyllis H. Marcus Partner Consumer Products Food Industry Retail Practices
Phyllis H. Marcus
Partner

With 17 years of experience at the FTC, Phyllis brings a unique advertising and children’s privacy vantage point to our clients.

Phyllis heads the firm’s advertising counseling practice, and focuses on all aspects of advertising, from the initial development of a claim to its ultimate defense in the marketplace. Phyllis’s practice includes claim creation and substantiation, pre-acquisition due diligence, dissemination in traditional and digital media, and both offensive and defensive competitor challenges. She also counsels clients on the intricacies of compliance with the Children’...

[email protected]
202-955-1810
www.huntonak.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement