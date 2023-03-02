FTC is “Talking Trash” and Zeroing-in on “Recyclable” Claims

Thursday, March 2, 2023

The FTC has announced the next step in its ongoing review of the “Green Guides.” According to the FTC’s most recent announcement, it is zeroing-in on “recyclable” claims and will be hosting a workshop titled “Talking Trash at the FTC: Recyclable Claims and the Green Guides.” During the workshop, panelists will discuss the kinds of recyclable claims that consumers see in the marketplace, how they perceive or interpret those claims, and the current state of recycling in the U.S. The half-day workshop is scheduled for May 23, 2023 and is open to the public.

As we previously reported, since mid-December 2022, the FTC has been gathering input on various aspects of the Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims. The “Talking Trash” workshop will focus on recycling, which is just one environmental marketing claim among many that the Commission is reviewing. The FTC has invited the public to file comments on “recyclable” advertising claims. Comments are due by June 13, 2023. Retailers and consumer products companies may want to consider submitting comments on the Green Guides to the docket on regulations.gov.

Noreen M. Verini at Hunton Andrews Kurth also authored this article.